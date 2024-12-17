DOOM: The Gallery Experience

I don't know if I should pick up my jaw all the way from the floor or appreciate this from pure joy.
This is a well executed shitpost or joke whilst perfectly nailing the style of DOOM gameplay with a pinch of art exhibition. Well done!
What a perfectly executed and so very cool idea for a reimagination of the first DOOM level! :D The visuals are great, the mechanics are great, the art itself is fascinating - and varied, the replacement items for weapons and armor and health ditto... it could've been cool with:
1. A drunkedness factor, where overindulging on alcohol actually has some effect on gameplay, like a visual motion trail sort of effect, or more erratic and difficult controls - that gets more and more noticeable the more you consume.
2. Something for the cheese! Can't you even eat the cheese?! What a waste of good cheese...
3. Some twist with the secret painting. Like, for example, if you'd be able to view it just like all the other artistry were you intoxicated enough. ;)
That said I love everything about this, and the art's actual ART, there's substance to it too, I really like that you can zoom in on and learn more about each piece. Would've been a fun thing regardless, but that mechanic really elevates it all. I feel like I'm way more cultivated after playing this game than I was before.
Nicely done y'all.
-cd-
Art fr fr
I can't believe this hadn't been done before! What an amazing concept, ya'll killed it! This freaking rocks. One of my faves in recent history!
I proudly admit that this beautiful work of art has enriched me both in an audiovisual and spiritual way, the wear and tear that must have been invested in this experience is noticeable, magnificent work!