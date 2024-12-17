DOOM: The Gallery Experience

What a perfectly executed and so very cool idea for a reimagination of the first DOOM level! :D The visuals are great, the mechanics are great, the art itself is fascinating - and varied, the replacement items for weapons and armor and health ditto... it could've been cool with:

1. A drunkedness factor, where overindulging on alcohol actually has some effect on gameplay, like a visual motion trail sort of effect, or more erratic and difficult controls - that gets more and more noticeable the more you consume.

2. Something for the cheese! Can't you even eat the cheese?! What a waste of good cheese...

3. Some twist with the secret painting. Like, for example, if you'd be able to view it just like all the other artistry were you intoxicated enough. ;)

That said I love everything about this, and the art's actual ART, there's substance to it too, I really like that you can zoom in on and learn more about each piece. Would've been a fun thing regardless, but that mechanic really elevates it all. I feel like I'm way more cultivated after playing this game than I was before.

Nicely done y'all.

-cd-