00:00
00:00
Newgrounds Background Image Theme

BANSHEEMAGIC just joined the crew!

We need you on the team, too.

Support Newgrounds and get tons of perks for just $2.99!

Create a Free Account and then..

Become a Supporter!

DOOM: The Gallery Experience

Share Collapse

Medals

Log in to save your medals! Don't have an account? Create one for free!

Inquisitive 10 Points

Observe every piece of artwork.

Hoarder 10 Points

Pick up every item.

Big Spender 50 Points

Blow all possible money at the gift shop.

Explorer 25 Points

Find every secret area.

Escape Artist 5 Points

Exit the gallery in record time.

Plastered 50 Points

Have a bit too much.

Connoisseur 100 Points

Spend an active 15 minutes in the gallery.

Secret Medal ????? Points

Unlock this medal to learn its secrets!

Global Rankings | More Games With Medals

Author Comments

DOOM: The Gallery Experience was created as an art piece designed to parody the wonderfully pretentious world of gallery openings.


In this experience, you will be able to walk around and appreciate some fine art while sipping some wine and enjoying the complimentary hors d’oeuvres in the beautifully renovated and re-imagined E1M1 of id Software's DOOM (1993).

iu_1318871_8410935.png

CONTROLS

WASD / Arrow Keys - Move

Right Click / Space - Interact

Left Click / Shift - Drink

Number Keys - Select beverage

P - Pause


Mouse / WASD / Arrow Keys - Navigate menus

Left Click / Space / Enter - Confirm

Right Click - Back

F / Escape - Enter / Exit fullscreen


Supports mobile devices and gamepads, as well!

iu_1318872_8410935.png

CREDITS

Filippo Meozzi - Producer, Director

Liam Stone - Programming, Misc. Art

The Met Open Access Collection

The Spriter's Resource

PM Music


DOOM is copyright © 1993 id Software.


Find a bug? Report it here! Need something else? Contact us here!

Log in / sign up to vote & review!

I don't know if I should pick up my jaw all the way from the floor or appreciate this from pure joy.
This is a well executed shitpost or joke whilst perfectly nailing the style of DOOM gameplay with a pinch of art exhibition. Well done!

What a perfectly executed and so very cool idea for a reimagination of the first DOOM level! :D The visuals are great, the mechanics are great, the art itself is fascinating - and varied, the replacement items for weapons and armor and health ditto... it could've been cool with:

1. A drunkedness factor, where overindulging on alcohol actually has some effect on gameplay, like a visual motion trail sort of effect, or more erratic and difficult controls - that gets more and more noticeable the more you consume.
2. Something for the cheese! Can't you even eat the cheese?! What a waste of good cheese...
3. Some twist with the secret painting. Like, for example, if you'd be able to view it just like all the other artistry were you intoxicated enough. ;)

That said I love everything about this, and the art's actual ART, there's substance to it too, I really like that you can zoom in on and learn more about each piece. Would've been a fun thing regardless, but that mechanic really elevates it all. I feel like I'm way more cultivated after playing this game than I was before.

Nicely done y'all.

-cd-

Art fr fr

I can't believe this hadn't been done before! What an amazing concept, ya'll killed it! This freaking rocks. One of my faves in recent history!

I proudly admit that this beautiful work of art has enriched me both in an audiovisual and spiritual way, the wear and tear that must have been invested in this experience is noticeable, magnificent work!

Credits & Info

CreechMagoo

Production

bobatealee

Programming
Views
35,146
Faves:
545
Votes
808
Score
4.63 / 5.00
Uploaded
Dec 17, 2024
3:04 AM EST
Software
  • Construct 3
Wall Art by
Stradomyre

Main Sections

Extra, Extra!

Community

NG Related

©Copyright 1995-2025 Newgrounds, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Use